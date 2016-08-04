FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - August 5
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 4, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - August 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Carney issues stark warning with package to ease Brexit downturn. (bit.ly/2b6IaGJ)

* Cameron rewards Osborne in honours list. (bit.ly/2b6IXYf)

* Goldman warns of Brexit restructuring. (bit.ly/2b6Hkdd)

Overview

* The Bank of England cut interest rates to next to nothing on Thursday and unleashed billions of pounds of stimulus to cushion the economic shock from Britain’s vote to leave the European Union. Acting on its chief economist’s wish to use “a sledgehammer to crack a nut”, the BoE reduced interest rates by 25 basis points to a record-low 0.25 percent

* David Cameron has rewarded his political aides and allies with some of Britain’s highest honours to mark his resignation as prime minister, according to an official list published on Thursday.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday that Britain’s vote to leave the European Union may adversely affect some of its operations in the EU and could require the bank to restructure some of its businesses. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.