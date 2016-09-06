Sept 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Bayer in 'advanced talks' to buy Monsanto on.ft.com/2c39k0P
Ailes hires Hollywood libel lawyer to take on New York magazine on.ft.com/2c3axW3
Volkswagen faces fresh EU claims over emissions scandal on.ft.com/2c3bMoe
German retailer Metro confirms plan to split on.ft.com/2c3b0HA
Overview
Bayer AG said it was in advanced talks with Monsanto Co over a merger and said it would sweeten its offer for the U.S. seeds producer.
Roger Ailes has hired the Hollywood libel lawyer who recently represented former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan and would-be first lady Melania Trump to take on New York magazine after the publication ran an expose about his tenure at the helm of Fox News.
Volkswagen AG faces claims that it broke consumer protection laws in 20 European countries by marketing cars at the centre of the dieselgate scandal as "green".
German retail group Metro AG confirmed on Monday that it would push ahead with its plan to split itself in two, and said it could pull off the demerger without a capital increase. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
