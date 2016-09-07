FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 7
September 7, 2016 / 12:20 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Bayer urged by Monsanto shareholders to raise bid further on.ft.com/2bVMa1y

Fox pays $20 mln to settle Gretchen Carlson sexual harassment lawsuit on.ft.com/2bVO963

Enbridge to buy Spectra in $28 bln pipeline deal on.ft.com/2bVOYMs

Overview

Monsanto Co shareholders urged Bayer AG to increase its latest bid for the company, even as some investors in Bayer expressed concern it was proposing to pay too much for the company.

Twenty-first century fox Inc will pay Gretchen Carlson $20 million to resolve a sexual harassment against former head of Fox News, Roger Ailes.

Enbridge Inc agreed to buy Spectra Energy Corp to create the largest oil and gas pipeline group in North America, with an enterprise value of $127 billion.

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
