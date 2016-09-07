BRIEF-Allegiant reports August 2016 traffic
* Now expecting Q3, year over year TRASM to decline between 8.5 and 7.5 percent
Headlines
Bayer urged by Monsanto shareholders to raise bid further on.ft.com/2bVMa1y
Fox pays $20 mln to settle Gretchen Carlson sexual harassment lawsuit on.ft.com/2bVO963
Enbridge to buy Spectra in $28 bln pipeline deal on.ft.com/2bVOYMs
Overview
Monsanto Co shareholders urged Bayer AG to increase its latest bid for the company, even as some investors in Bayer expressed concern it was proposing to pay too much for the company.
Twenty-first century fox Inc will pay Gretchen Carlson $20 million to resolve a sexual harassment against former head of Fox News, Roger Ailes.
Enbridge Inc agreed to buy Spectra Energy Corp to create the largest oil and gas pipeline group in North America, with an enterprise value of $127 billion.
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Sept 6 Credit Suisse Group AG said Brian Chin will succeed Timothy O'Hara as chief executive of global markets and join the executive board of the bank.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 6 Korean shipping line Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd won an order on Tuesday from a U.S. judge extending bankruptcy protections so its vessels can dock at U.S. ports without fear creditors will try take actions against the ships as they have in other countries.