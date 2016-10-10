FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 11
October 10, 2016 / 11:20 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Samsung calls for Galaxy Note 7 sales halt. (on.ft.com/2dXkCFa)

* Paul Ryan abandons Trump as Republicans lose hope. (on.ft.com/2dXlXMw)

* UK financial services groups set out strategy on gender equality. (on.ft.com/2dXm36M)

Overview

* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday it will ask all global partners to stop sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note7 smartphones, further deepening the smartphone company's recall crisis.

* Paul Ryan, the top Republican in the U.S. Congress, took the extraordinary step on Monday of distancing himself from Donald Trump, stirring a backlash from some lawmakers and deepening a crisis over his party's struggling presidential nominee.

* As part of the UK government's Women in Finance Charter, 60 of the 72 companies which have signed up have pledged to have at least 30 percent of women in senior roles by 2021.

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

