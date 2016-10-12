FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 13
October 12, 2016 / 11:25 PM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* UK faces Brexit divorce bill of up to 20 bln stg. (on.ft.com/2dNf19f)

* Wells Fargo chief John Stumpf to leave bank immediately. (on.ft.com/2dNe1Ci)

* Snapchat hires Morgan Stanley and Goldman for IPO. (on.ft.com/2dNeTqD)

Overview

* Britain could face a 20 billion pound charge for leaving the European Union, according to an analysis by the Financial Times. The 20 billion estimate covers Britain's share of continuing multi year liabilities.

* Wells Fargo & Co's veteran chairman and chief executive officer, John Stumpf abruptly departed on Wednesday bowing to pressure over its sales tactics that has damaged the bank's reputation and put Wall Street under renewed scrutiny.

* U.S. photo-sharing app Snapchat has chosen Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc as lead underwriters for an initial public offering that could come as early as March, as reported by Bloomberg. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

