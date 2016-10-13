FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 14
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 11:20 PM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Marmite goes back on sale at Tesco as Unilever stand-off ends. (on.ft.com/2dQLbRl)

* 'Hard Brexit' or no Brexit, Donald Tusk warns UK. (on.ft.com/2dQKB6m)

* HP to cut as many as 4,000 jobs. (on.ft.com/2dQLYBZ)

Overview

* Britain's biggest retailer, Tesco, settled a pricing row with Unilever after halting online sales of goods produced by the Anglo-Dutch giant in a dispute caused by a plunge in the pound since Britons voted to leave the EU.

* European Council President Donald Tusk raised the prospect on Thursday that Britain might ultimately not leave the European Union because it would discover that any form of divorce from the EU will mean a damaging "hard Brexit".

* HP Inc, the hardware business of former Hewlett-Packard Co, said it expects to cut about 3,000 to 4,000 jobs over the next three years, sending its shares down 1.3 percent in extended trading. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

