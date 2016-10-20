FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - October 20
October 20, 2016 / 12:15 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - October 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Rio Tinto cuts 2016 iron ore shipment guidance on.ft.com/2eioSCr

* Slowdown in London property hits Foxtons on.ft.com/2eirH6h

* Hammond stands firm on Bank of England's independence on.ft.com/2eipvff

* Parliament should intervene in Brexit talks, say Lords on.ft.com/2eipS9D

Overview

- Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto cut its iron ore estimates for this year. It expects shipments of 325 million to 330 million tonnes this year, from a previous estimate of 330 million.

- London property market slowdown has cut into revenues of real estate agency Foxton, a 13.8 percent fall from the previous year. The company said it was carrying out "tight cost control".

- Chancellor Philip Hammond defended Bank of England's independence and told MPs that there were "no plans to change the way that monetary policy is delivered".

- The House of Lords committee said that the parliament should be able to intervene in Brexit negotiations "as they happen" after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that Brexit negotiations would take "two years and more" and that she will "not give a running commentary" on the talks. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
