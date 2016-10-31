PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 31

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Mark Carney stands ready to serve 8-year term at Bank of England on.ft.com/2fuDDmm

UK seeks to shield cars from post-Brexit tariffs on.ft.com/2fuGHiA

Deutsche Bank to sell $400m stake in Las Vegas gambling group on.ft.com/2e1SkZa

Credit Suisse plans cost-sharing project with another bank on.ft.com/2fuFIiw

Overview

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is ready to serve a full term of eight years, despite critics campaigning for him to resign ahead of time.

The UK business secretary said the government is seeking a deal to shield Britain's car manufacturing industry from the impact of Brexit by guaranteeing tariff-free access to Europe.

Deutsche Bank AG is preparing to sell its entire stake in Las Vegas gaming group Red Rock Resorts Inc, to give the bank's balance sheet a boost.

Standard Chartered Plc is in advanced talks over a Chinese joint venture in aviation financing that will aim to help the country's airlines pay for the $1tn-worth of new aircraft they are set to buy in the next two decades.

Credit Suisse Group AG is in talks with another bank about a cost-sharing project to unlock a new level of savings as it tries to offset rising costs.