Overview

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is ready to serve a full term of eight years, despite critics campaigning for him to resign ahead of time.

The UK business secretary said the government is seeking a deal to shield Britain's car manufacturing industry from the impact of Brexit by guaranteeing tariff-free access to Europe.

Deutsche Bank AG is preparing to sell its entire stake in Las Vegas gaming group Red Rock Resorts Inc, to give the bank's balance sheet a boost.

Standard Chartered Plc is in advanced talks over a Chinese joint venture in aviation financing that will aim to help the country's airlines pay for the $1tn-worth of new aircraft they are set to buy in the next two decades.

Credit Suisse Group AG is in talks with another bank about a cost-sharing project to unlock a new level of savings as it tries to offset rising costs.

