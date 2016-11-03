Nov 3 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Pensions regulator targets Green over BHS collapse on.ft.com/2efecjF
MUFG bolsters Amsterdam office amid Brexit worries on.ft.com/2efgT4N
Film studio helps 21st Century Fox top forecasts on.ft.com/2efjfkb
City should welcome escape from burden of EU rules, says
report on.ft.com/2efhpQr
Overview
Pensions regulator issued warning notices to former BHS boss
Philip Green and companies controlled by his wife, suggesting
they must support the BHS pension schemes following its
collapse.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is to bundle its
continental European operations under the direct control of an
expanded office in Amsterdam, as it positions itself for a
post-Brexit world.
Twenty-first Century Fox Inc reported a better than
expected performance by its movie studio and election driven
boost in ratings at Fox News.
City of London bankers are too worried about losing their
passports for access to the EU single market after Brexit and a
clean break could help the UK thrive as a financial centre, a
new report argues.
