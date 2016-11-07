PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 7

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

VW criminal probe expands to include chairman on.ft.com/2fRN93i

Aviva plans further 10 bln stg infrastructure injection on.ft.com/2fRLomT

May tells Europhiles 'accept what the people decided' on.ft.com/2fRNWkL

EU reconsiders financial market access rules on.ft.com/2fROLKs

Overview

German prosecutors have expanded the German market manipulation probe to include Volkswagen AG's chairman of the carmaker's supervisory board, Hans Dieter Potsch.

Aviva Plc plans to more than treble its investments in infrastructure to 14 billion euros over the next five years as it seeks to boost its returns.

Prime minister Theresa May warned that if the government was forced to get parliament's mandate for triggering Article - 50, Britain would end up with a worse deal.

Brussels is reconsidering how it grants EU market access to overseas financial firms, casting doubt over the use of the bloc's "equivalence" arrangements as a fallback option for the City of London after Brexit.