PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 14

Headlines

US and EU regulators turn attention to VW Audi cars on.ft.com/2fQ8zvh

Rolls-Royce profits to be hit by accounting rule on.ft.com/2fQcwjD

Monsanto dealmaker to leave Morgan Stanley for boutique on.ft.com/2fQ9fAD

Tesco Bank 'ignored warnings' about cyber weakness on.ft.com/2fQ9gVd

Overview

Volkswagen AG confirmed over the weekend that US and European regulators have been investigating emissions irregularities in petrol-engine cars made by Audi, its luxury unit.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc profits would have been more than 700 million pounds lower last year if lucrative revenues from long-term service contracts had not been pulled forward, management is expected to tell shareholders this week.

Lars Andersson, the dealmaker who helped Morgan Stanley earn up to $120 million for advising the U.S. agribusiness Monsanto Co on its $66 billion sale to Germany's Bayer AG in September, is leaving the U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley to launch a new boutique advisory firm.

Tesco Bank ignored warning signs that its vulnerable software was being targeted by cyber criminals for months before thousands of its customers had money stolen a week ago, according to internet security experts. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Mary Milliken)