PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 15

Headlines

Greencore to acquire U.S. group Peacock Foods for $748 million on.ft.com/2eYZvoR

German labour union warns Chinese suitors over Osram bid on.ft.com/2eYVIaQ

Warren Buffett invests $1.2 billion in U.S. airlines on.ft.com/2eZ2iy3

Adena Friedman to take the helm at Nasdaq on.ft.com/2eYXHfn

Overview

Greencore Group Plc, producer of half the sandwiches sold on Britain's high streets, will accelerate its U.S. expansion plans with the acquisition of Peacock Foods for $747.5 million, a deal that will quadruple its sales in the country.

Germany's powerful IG Metall labour union will block any attempt by Chinese investors to buy Osram, the lighting company, in a further sign of the growing backlash against China's involvement in the country's high-tech sector.

Warren Buffett used to call the airline industry "a death trap for investors", but the world's most famous stockpicker has spent more than $1.2 billion building stakes in four U.S. airlines, he said on Monday.

Bob Greifeld is stepping down as the chief executive of Nasdaq Inc, bringing to an end a 14-year tenure in which he had transformed the high-profile US exchange. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)