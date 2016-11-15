FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 15
November 15, 2016 / 12:50 AM / 9 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Greencore to acquire U.S. group Peacock Foods for $748 million on.ft.com/2eYZvoR

German labour union warns Chinese suitors over Osram bid on.ft.com/2eYVIaQ

Warren Buffett invests $1.2 billion in U.S. airlines on.ft.com/2eZ2iy3

Adena Friedman to take the helm at Nasdaq on.ft.com/2eYXHfn

Overview

Greencore Group Plc, producer of half the sandwiches sold on Britain's high streets, will accelerate its U.S. expansion plans with the acquisition of Peacock Foods for $747.5 million, a deal that will quadruple its sales in the country.

Germany's powerful IG Metall labour union will block any attempt by Chinese investors to buy Osram, the lighting company, in a further sign of the growing backlash against China's involvement in the country's high-tech sector.

Warren Buffett used to call the airline industry "a death trap for investors", but the world's most famous stockpicker has spent more than $1.2 billion building stakes in four U.S. airlines, he said on Monday.

Bob Greifeld is stepping down as the chief executive of Nasdaq Inc, bringing to an end a 14-year tenure in which he had transformed the high-profile US exchange. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

