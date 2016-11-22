PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

* A powerful earthquake rocked northern Japan on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, generating a tsunami that hit the same region devastated by a massive quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in 2011.

* Michael Sherwood, co-head of Europe at Goldman Sachs is retiring, after a three decade long career.

* Long-time Fidelity Investments Chairman Edward C Johnson III will retire next month and will be succeeded by his daughter, Abigail Johnson, the company said on Monday.