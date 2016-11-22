FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 22
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
November 22, 2016 / 12:40 AM / 9 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Japan issues tsunami warnings after 7.4 magnitude quake. on.ft.com/2gDuIjW

* Michael Sherwood quits as Goldman co-head of Europe. on.ft.com/2fKTXPi

* Abigail Johnson succeeds father as Fidelity chairman. on.ft.com/2fzjQim

Overview

* A powerful earthquake rocked northern Japan on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, generating a tsunami that hit the same region devastated by a massive quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in 2011.

* Michael Sherwood, co-head of Europe at Goldman Sachs is retiring, after a three decade long career.

* Long-time Fidelity Investments Chairman Edward C Johnson III will retire next month and will be succeeded by his daughter, Abigail Johnson, the company said on Monday.

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
