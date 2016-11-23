PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 23

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Philip Hammond eyes housing sweetener in Autumn Statement. on.ft.com/2foWIp1

* Brussels considers Chapter 11-style bankruptcy regime. on.ft.com/2foWgXH

* Committee probing BHS failure casts eyes over Green's yachts. on.ft.com/2foZJp8

Overview

* Britain's finance minister will say on Wednesday that he is reducing a benefits squeeze for low-paid workers, but that fixing the public finances and improving productivity are the best ways to improve living standards.

* Companies would be given more breathing space to restructure their debts in times of crisis under a European Union draft law unveiled on Tuesday, inspired by U.S. insolvency rules and aimed at avoiding bankruptcies and saving jobs.

* Frank Field, the chair of the committee probing the collapse of BHS, has asked regulators whether it can see seize Philip Green's assets including his yachts. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)