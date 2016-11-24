SQM quarterly profit more than quadruples as lithium prices boom
Nov 23 Chile's SQM , one of the world's biggest producers of lithium, reported its quarterly profit more than quadrupled, powered by higher lithium prices.
Nov 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* U.S. Fed moves closer to raising interest rates. on.ft.com/2gni98G
* Barclays executive dismissed after SFO interview, tribunal hears. on.ft.com/2gnjzAf
* New Rio chief pledges to dig deeper for $5 bln boost. on.ft.com/2gnnih2
Overview
* U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers appeared confident that the economy was strengthening enough to warrant interest rate increases soon, minutes from the Fed's Nov. 1-2 meeting showed.
* Richard Boath, a former top Barclays executive questioned by the Serious Fraud Office in a criminal investigation over the bank's fundraising from Gulf investors, will argue in an unfair dismissal hearing against the bank, his lawyers told a London tribunal hearing on Wednesday.
* Rio Tinto's, new chief executive, Jean-Sébastien Jacques, outlined plans to boost free cash flow by $5 billion over the next five years, in an investor briefing in Sydney.
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 China will defend its rights under World Trade Organization tariff rules if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump moves toward executing his campaign threats to levy punitive duties on goods made in China, a senior trade official said on Wednesday.
* Amazon.com on ABX pilot strike says rebalanced capacity across our network of carrier partners to ensure there are no disruptions through the busy holiday weekend Source