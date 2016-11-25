FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 25
#Market News
November 25, 2016 / 12:10 AM / 9 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* UK workers face worst decade for pay in 70 years. on.ft.com/2gr4EVt

* Iceland v Iceland: country takes legal action against grocer. on.ft.com/2gra3Me

* Netanyahu blames 'arsonist terrorism' for wildfires across Israel. on.ft.com/2gra96y

Overview

* Britain's wage growth prospects look "dreadful", The Institute for Fiscal Studies said on Thursday, after official economic forecasts showed workers were unlikely to recoup losses suffered after the financial crisis within the next five years.

* Iceland said on Thursday it had taken legal action against Iceland Foods Ltd over the British supermarket chain's trademark registration for the word "Iceland".

* Following a wave of wildfires across Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters that, "Every fire that was caused by arson, or incitement to arson, is terrorism by all accounts. And we will treat it as such".

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru

