December 5, 2016 / 1:00 AM / in 9 months

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Burberry spurned takeover approaches from bigger US rival Coach

on.ft.com/2gRcis1

Apple reveals plans for self-driving car

on.ft.com/2g9bYa0

UniCredit eyes deal with Amundi to ease investor worries

on.ft.com/2gEdrG3

Overview

British luxury fashion brand Burberry has rejected multiple takeover offers from U.S. handbag maker Coach Inc , the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Apple Inc is wading in to the debate over regulation of self-driving cars, declaring it is excited about the potential for automated transportation and calling on U.S. regulators not to restrict testing of such vehicles.

France's Amundi is the likely winner in the bidding race to buy UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer, beating a consortium led by Italy's post office and Ameriprise Financial .

Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

