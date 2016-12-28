FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 28
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 28, 2016 / 1:41 AM / 8 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Gazprom moves to settle Brussels antitrust inquiry

on.ft.com/2iBGjAd

Sports Direct sells Dunlop brand to Japan's Sumitomo

on.ft.com/2hlW0Xv

Airbus postpones delivery of 12 A380 superjumbos to Emirates

on.ft.com/2iBDKyl

LSE set to sell French clearing arm to Euronext

on.ft.com/2hlbZFd

Overview

Russia's Gazprom said on Tuesday it has filed proposals to Brussels in an effort to resolve a five-year EU case over the Russian gas giant's alleged monopoly practices.

Sports Direct said it sold the rights to British sportswear brand Dunlop to Japan's Sumitomo Rubber Industries for $137.5 million as part of a strategy to home in on its core business and develop brand relationships.

European planemaker Airbus Group SE said on Tuesday it was postponing the delivery of 12 A380 superjumbos to Emirates Airline over the next two years, and added it would accelerate cost cutting programmes to minimise the impact of these delays.

The London Stock Exchange Group Plc is expected to announce this week the sale of its French clearing arm to Euronext NV in a cash deal worth about 510 million euros ($533.61 million).

$1 = 0.9557 euros Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.