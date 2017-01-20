FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 20
January 20, 2017 / 12:27 AM / 7 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Trump picks billionaire owner of New York Jets as UK ambassador

on.ft.com/2jE7laf

BHP and Vale agree deadline to settle $48bn Brazil disaster claim

on.ft.com/2iPSXao

Barratt's finance chief departs with immediate effect

on.ft.com/2jtUgOe

Martin McGuinness to retire from Northern Ireland politics due to illness

on.ft.com/2k8woTA

Overview

* President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday that National Football League team owner Woody Johnson was "going to St. James," indicating he would assume the plum diplomatic post of U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

* Miner BHP Billiton Ltd,, its partner Vale SA and their jointly owned Samarco unit have agreed with Brazilian prosecutors on a June 30 deadline to settle billions of dollars in compensation claims stemming from an iron ore mine disaster in 2015.

* Britain's biggest house builder Barratt said on Thursday its Chief Finance Officer Neil Cooper had left the firm by mutual agreement just over a year after he joined.

* Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness, a key figure throughout five decades of conflict and peace in Northern Ireland, said on Thursday he was bowing out of politics and would not lead his nationalist party into elections in March. (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

