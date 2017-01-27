FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
#Market News
January 27, 2017 / 1:14 AM / 7 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Sadoun appointment ends Levy era at Publicis on.ft.com/2j9Wg1r

Theresa May urges UK and U.S. to resist 'eclipse of the west' on.ft.com/2j9W4zg

UK farms and factories 'will compete for migrants' after Brexit on.ft.com/2j9YXjA

Regulator seeks EU access for UK banks abiding by global rules on.ft.com/2j9ReC0

Overview

Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.

Britain and the United States should stand united and confront new challenges, including the rise of economies in Asia that people fear could "eclipse the West," Prime Minister Theresa May said in a foreign policy speech to congressional Republicans in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Tighter border controls after Britain's exit from the European Union will result in the hospitality, agriculture, construction and manufacturing sectors to compete against each other for a smaller pool of low-skilled migrants, the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford said in a new report.

Banks, insurers and traders that comply with reinforced global financial sector rules should be allowed to operate unhindered across the world to spur economic growth and trade, Financial Conduct Authority Chief Executive Andrew Bailey said on Thursday. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

