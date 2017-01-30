FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 30
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 1:00 AM / 7 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Donald Trump defiant as world leaders criticise travel ban. on.ft.com/2jtd1zP

* Former watchdog Tracey McDermott to join Standard Chartered. on.ft.com/2jsPyi8

* Benoit Hamon wins French Socialists' presidential nomination. on.ft.com/2jtbuKf

Overview

* President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his move to ban entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority nations and said the United States would resume issuing visas for all countries in the next 90 days as he faced rising criticism at home and abroad and new protests in U.S. cities.

* The former head of Financial Conduct Authority, Tracey Mcdermott, will join Standard Chartered, according to people familiar with the move.

* France's Socialists on Sunday picked leftwinger Benoit Hamon as their candidate for the presidential election over pro-business ex-prime minister Manuel Valls, partial results showed.

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

