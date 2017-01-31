FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 31
January 31, 2017 / 12:43 AM / 7 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* UK left flailing after contradictory signals on Trump travel ban. on.ft.com/2jwGuc2

* Twitter signs with Sky for first European livestreaming deal. on.ft.com/2jwuNCq

* Deutsche Bahn chief quits after dispute with board over pay. on.ft.com/2jwGKYG

Overview

* British foreign minister Boris Johnson on Monday defended the decision to invite U.S. President Donald Trump to London for a state visit, amid criticism prompted by Trump's immigration policies.

* Twitter Inc announced a partnership with Sky Sports on Monday to livestream the UK football transfer deadline day.

* The chief executive of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has unexpectedly stepped down, leaving the state-owned group after eight years in charge, Deutsche Bahn said in a statement on Monday. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

