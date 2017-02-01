FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 1
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 12:25 AM / 7 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Trump's top trade adviser accuses Germany of currency exploitation. on.ft.com/2kow9DL

* Apple returns to growth on iPhone rebound. on.ft.com/2kompcy

* Brussels hits out at 'worrying' words from Trump administration. on.ft.com/2koviTv

Overview

* Donald Trump's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, accused Germany on Tuesday of using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain a competitive advantage, drawing a rebuff from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and sending the euro to an eight-week high against the dollar.

* Apple Inc reported its first quarterly increase in iPhone sales in a year, powered by strong demand for the latest version of its flagship smartphone, sending the company's shares up more than 3 percent in after-hours trading.

* European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump has joined Russia, China and radical Islam among threats to Europe and called on Europeans to stick together to avoid domination by three other continental powers.

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

