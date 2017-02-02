FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 2
February 2, 2017 / 12:55 AM / 7 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Theresa May wins Article 50 Commons vote. on.ft.com/2ksaU3P

* Facebook earnings soar on holiday advertising. on.ft.com/2ks5oy2

* U.S. puts Iran 'on notice' after weekend missile test. on.ft.com/2ksnkIX

Overview

* Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to take Britain out of the European Union easily cleared its first legislative hurdle on Wednesday, paving the way for the government to launch divorce talks by the end of March.

* Facebook Inc shares rose more than 2 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the world's largest online social network reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by continued growth in mobile advertising.

* U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday signalled a tougher stance on Tehran declaring that it has put Iran "on notice", following a weekend missile test by the Islamic republic.

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

