FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 3
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2017 / 12:32 AM / 7 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Snap lays out plans for $3 bln IPO filing. on.ft.com/2jJ9Bch

* Uber chief Travis Kalanick quits Trump business council. on.ft.com/2jIW8S2

* 'Costly and unfair' tax differences need reform, says think-tank. on.ft.com/2jIOWFr

Overview

* Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging service Snapchat, made many of its financial details public for the first time on Thursday, as it prepared to raise up to $3 billion in an initial public offering in New York that is expected to come in March.

* Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, facing criticism from immigration advocates for serving on President Donald Trump's business advisory group, quit the group on Thursday, the company said.

* The Institute for Fiscal Studies, a think tank, said that the United Kingdom needs more reforms to tackle "costly, inefficient and unfair" differences in the way the self-employed, owner-managers and employees are taxed.

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.