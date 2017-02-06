Feb 6 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Premier Oil explores Falklands options after debt deal gets
done
(on.ft.com/2kw9EKE)
Nextdoor comes knocking with deal for Streetlife social
network
(on.ft.com/2lcOYGC)
Wonga to sell profitable Berlin-based BillPay to Klarna
(on.ft.com/2kCC3RJ)
Overview
Premier Oil Plc is preparing to procure finance for
a $1.5 billion development off the Falkland Islands, as the
British oil producer refreshes strategy after its debt
restructuring deal last week.
U.S. neighbourhood social network Nextdoor to acquire
British social networking website Streetlife, which has 1.5
million members across the UK, according to people familiar with
the matter.
Britain's biggest short-term lender Wonga to sell its German
operation BillPay for about 60 million pounds ($74.87 million)
to Swedish payments company Klarna to consolidate its dominant
position in Germany.
($1 = 0.8014 pounds)
