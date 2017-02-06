BRIEF-Haisco Pharmaceutical's Hong Kong unit plans U.S. operations
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to set up subsidiary Haisco (U.S.) Medtech Inc
Feb 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Premier Oil explores Falklands options after debt deal gets done
Nextdoor comes knocking with deal for Streetlife social network
Wonga to sell profitable Berlin-based BillPay to Klarna
Overview
Premier Oil Plc is preparing to procure finance for a $1.5 billion development off the Falkland Islands, as the British oil producer refreshes strategy after its debt restructuring deal last week.
U.S. neighbourhood social network Nextdoor to acquire British social networking website Streetlife, which has 1.5 million members across the UK, according to people familiar with the matter.
Britain's biggest short-term lender Wonga to sell its German operation BillPay for about 60 million pounds ($74.87 million) to Swedish payments company Klarna to consolidate its dominant position in Germany.
($1 = 0.8014 pounds) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Says the co's wholly owned unit EPCOS AG will transfer 51 percent stake in RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd. to Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd, a unit of Qualcomm Inc
