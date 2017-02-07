Feb 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Metro shareholders in big vote to support split in two

Brazilian airline Azul files for IPO

Teva says chief executive Erez Vigodman is leaving

Overview

Shareholders in Metro voted on Monday in favour of a plan to split the German retailer into two companies, one a wholesale and hypermarket food business, and the other Europe's biggest consumer electronics group.

Brazilian airline Azul filed with U.S. securities regulators on Monday to raise as much as $100 million in an initial public offering. Azul said it intends to use a portion of the proceeds to pay down about 333 million reais ($106.88 million) of debt.

Israel-based generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday that Chief Executive Erez Vigodman was stepping down effective immediately and would be replaced on an interim basis by Yitzhak Peterburg, who has been chairman of Teva's board of directors.

($1 = 3.1155 reais)