PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 23

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.

AO World founder John Roberts steps down as CEO

Unilever to review business following Kraft Heinz bid

Ireland's Enda Kenny defers detailing future plans until after White House visit

MPs criticise government over Heathrow air quality

AO World Plc's founder and largest shareholder John Roberts has stepped down as chief executive of the British online electricals retailer but remain on the board in a new executive role, the company said on Wednesday.

Unilever Plc sought to show shareholders it can go it alone on Wednesday just days after rejecting Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid, with the promise of a swift, far-reaching review.

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny told unsettled members of his ruling Fine Gael party that he would conclusively deal with the issue of his leadership after meeting the U.S. president next month, the party's chairman said on Wednesday.

UK ministers have not done enough to prove that Heathrow airport's planned expansion will not breach air quality standards or exceed caps on greenhouse gas emissions, according to a report by MPs on the environmental audit committee, published on Thursday. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)