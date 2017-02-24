Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

British American Tobacco aims to double size of vaping business on.ft.com/2mitkSA

Macron proposes Nordic economic model for France on.ft.com/2miyjCW

Former IMF chief jailed over Bankia card scandal on.ft.com/2miuiP3

Overview

British American Tobacco Plc wants to double the number of countries where it sells vaping products this year and again in 2018, it said on Thursday, as it chases rival Philip Morris International Inc to grab a share of the growing market.

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on Thursday outlined a Nordic-style economic plan mixing fiscal discipline and public spending, amid mounting pressure to clarify his policies as the presidential election nears.

Former International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato was sentenced to 4-1/2 years in prison by Spain's High Court on Thursday following a scandal over the widespread misuse of company credit cards during his tenure at lender Bankia. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)