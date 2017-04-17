FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 18
April 17, 2017 / 11:04 PM / 4 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Weetabix to be bought by Post of the U.S. for $1.76 bln. on.ft.com/2pvc52i

* UK considers two-year visa for young Europeans after Brexit. on.ft.com/2pvlFC3

* Daily Mail sells viral video-sharing site Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group. on.ft.com/2pvcdyO

Overview

* British cereal company Weetabix is set to be bought by Post Holdings, the No.3 U.S. cereal company, for about $1.76 billion, according to people involved in the transaction.

* Britain is looking at a 2-year fixed visa for young Europeans seeking jobs in the low-skilled sectors in the United Kingdom.

* The owner of the Daily Mail newspaper, Daily Mail and General Trust, has sold its viral video-sharing website Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group for an undisclosed amount.

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

