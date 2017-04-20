PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 21

April 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Farage rules out 8th attempt to stand for parliament. on.ft.com/2pX6XDm

* Carney adviser joins exodus of women from Bank of England. on.ft.com/2pWmWSm

* Policeman killed in central Paris terrorism attack. on.ft.com/2pXgHNP

Overview

* Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage said he will not be standing in Britain's 2017 election, in an opinion piece for the Daily Telegraph.

* The director for communications at Bank of England, Jenny Scott, has left the bank according to an internal memo sent to the bank's staff on Wednesday.

* A French policeman was shot dead and two others were wounded in central Paris on Thursday night in an attack carried out days before presidential elections and quickly claimed by the Islamic State group.