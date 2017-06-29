BRIEF-Japan household spending logs record streak of decline -govt
* May rise in jobless rate is first increase since Nov last year, due largely to rise in people quitting to seek better jobs, new people entering job market
Headlines
* May wins Queen's Speech vote with slender majority. on.ft.com/2t6qcx6
* Warning Fox-Sky deal could give Murdochs too much clout. on.ft.com/2t6Eg9K
* Donald Trump hails new era of US energy 'dominance'. on.ft.com/2t6HpGK
Overview
* British Prime Minister Theresa May won backing for her policy programme with a slender parliamentary majority on Thursday in the first test of her authority after an election setback and growing pressure on her Brexit and austerity agenda.
* Britain intends to subject Rupert Murdoch's takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to a lengthy in-depth investigation after finding the $15 billion deal risks giving the media mogul too much power over the news agenda.
* President Donald Trump on Thursday promoted a "golden era" of the U.S. energy business by seeking to assert power abroad through a boost in natural gas, coal and petroleum exports. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)
June 29 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday it was expanding the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act, by allowing all public companies to file confidentially prior to initial public offerings, in a move designed to revitalize the IPO market.