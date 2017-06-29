June 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* May wins Queen's Speech vote with slender majority. on.ft.com/2t6qcx6

* Warning Fox-Sky deal could give Murdochs too much clout. on.ft.com/2t6Eg9K

* Donald Trump hails new era of US energy 'dominance'. on.ft.com/2t6HpGK

Overview

* British Prime Minister Theresa May won backing for her policy programme with a slender parliamentary majority on Thursday in the first test of her authority after an election setback and growing pressure on her Brexit and austerity agenda.

* Britain intends to subject Rupert Murdoch's takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to a lengthy in-depth investigation after finding the $15 billion deal risks giving the media mogul too much power over the news agenda.

* President Donald Trump on Thursday promoted a "golden era" of the U.S. energy business by seeking to assert power abroad through a boost in natural gas, coal and petroleum exports. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)