PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 14

April 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Commodities trader Glencore Xstrata sold its interest in the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru to a Chinese consortium for $6 billion in cash.

The European Central Bank is ready to make asset purchases if it deems them necessary to stave off low inflation in the euro zone, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Sunday.

The amount of individual penalties levied on wayward bankers by UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has increased 76 percent over the past two years.

Finance Minister George Osborne’s plan to give the taxman powers to clamp down on 10 billion pounds of tax evasion and avoidance in the UK might face opposition from a committee of MPs, who argue that the move could hit civil liberties.

Britain’s Co-Operative Group is set to reveal a staggering 2 billion-2.5 billion pound loss on Thursday, highlighting the urgency of adopting sweeping governance reforms at the troubled mutual.

Certain sections of the World Health Organisation are keen to categorise e-cigarettes as tobacco and regulate them as normal cigarettes, according to leaked documents seen by the FT.