PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 15
#Market News
April 14, 2014 / 11:21 PM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Ukraine raises rates as West discusses more sanctions

(r.reuters.com/kej58v)

Telefonica acts to soothe antitrust fears

(r.reuters.com/faj58v)

Glencore Xstrata buys Chad-focused oil and gas group Caracal

(r.reuters.com/pej58v)

Matteo Renzi forces sweeping change at state companies

G4S under fire for new chief’s pay

(r.reuters.com/qej58v)

Google swoops on dronemaker Titan

(r.reuters.com/rej58v)

Overview

Ukraine’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in eight months in an effort to shore up its currency and rein in inflation as its political crisis deepens.

Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica SA is offering to lease some spectrum to a German competitor in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its proposed takeover of KPN’s E-Plus unit in Germany.

Glencore Xstrata Plc has offered $1.3 billion to buy Chad-focused oil company Caracal Energy underscoring its ambition to expand upstream in the oil sector.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi proposed new managers for state-backed companies such as oil major Eni and defence group Finmeccanica in a shake-up that tests Renzi’s pledge to break with old-style cronyism.

Security company G4S is facing criticism from shareholders for announcing a big pay rise for its new chief executive, despite a recent scandal involving the overcharging of UK taxpayers for tagging offenders.

Google has bought dronemaker Titan Aerospace in an attempt to provide Internet access to more parts of the world. (Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
