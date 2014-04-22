FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 23
April 22, 2014 / 11:32 PM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Kiev accuses separatists of torture

(r.reuters.com/sex68v)

Deals fever grips pharmaceuticals industry

(r.reuters.com/vux68v)

Numericable eyes record 8.5 bln euro junk sale

(r.reuters.com/sux68v)

Tax issues threaten Publicis-Omnicom deal

(r.reuters.com/rux68v)

Former Deutsche salesman says excessive entertainment was ‘institutional’

(r.reuters.com/tux68v)

Manchester United sack manager David Moyes

(r.reuters.com/xux68v)

Overview

Ukraine’s acting president ordered a fresh crackdown on pro-Russian forces in the east after two bodies were discovered with signs they had been tortured.

A multibillion-dollar asset swap between Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline has taken total global pharma deals so far this year to $140 billion, according to data from Dealogic.

Telecoms and cable operator Numericable will sell a record 8.5 billion euros of junk bonds on Wednesday to raise funds to buy SFR, France’s second-biggest telecoms group.

The $35 billion merger of Publicis and Omnicom has hit an unforseen tax hurdle, threatening to torpedo plans to create the world’s largest advertising and communications company by revenues.

A former Deutsche Bank facing trial in Japan for bribing a public official has admitted providing excessive entertainment to a pensions executive but alleged such conduct was ‘institutional’ at the bank.

Manchester United confirmed the departure of manager David Moyes, bringing an end to a shortlived and unhappy reign at the club. (Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
