PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 17
#Market News
June 17, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

CAMERON FACES SETBACK OVER JUNCKER

(link.reuters.com/jup22w)

FED LOOKS AT EXIT FEES ON BOND FUNDS

(link.reuters.com/kup22w)

VICKERS REFORMS FALL FOUL OF EU LAWYERS

(link.reuters.com/pup22w)

IMF WARNS US TO KEEP RATES LOW AS IT CUTS GROWTH FORECAST

(link.reuters.com/qup22w)

GE MOVES TO FEND OFF RIVAL BID FOR ALSTOM

(link.reuters.com/wyn22w)

Overview

Germany is pressing for a vote on the European Commision President to override British objections as early as next week in a setback to British Prime Minister David Cameron’s campaign to head off Jean-Claude Juncker’s election to the EU’s most high-profile job.

The Federal Reserve in the U.S. has discussed whether exit fees should be imposed on bond funds to avert a potential run by investors, underlining concern about the vulnerability of the $10 trillion corporate bond market.

EU finance ministers have been advised that Brussels is going beyond the law in its plan to exempt the UK’s Vickers reforms from its EU-wide overhaul of “too big to fail” banks.

The International Monetary Fund has warned that the U.S. will have to keep interest rates low for longer than markets expect, in a downbeat assessment of the American economy.

General Electric is trying to win over the French authorities with fresh concessions to obtain approval for its $16.9bn bid for Alstom and head off a rival offer from Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
