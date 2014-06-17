PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 17

June 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview

Germany is pressing for a vote on the European Commision President to override British objections as early as next week in a setback to British Prime Minister David Cameron’s campaign to head off Jean-Claude Juncker’s election to the EU’s most high-profile job.

The Federal Reserve in the U.S. has discussed whether exit fees should be imposed on bond funds to avert a potential run by investors, underlining concern about the vulnerability of the $10 trillion corporate bond market.

EU finance ministers have been advised that Brussels is going beyond the law in its plan to exempt the UK’s Vickers reforms from its EU-wide overhaul of “too big to fail” banks.

The International Monetary Fund has warned that the U.S. will have to keep interest rates low for longer than markets expect, in a downbeat assessment of the American economy.

General Electric is trying to win over the French authorities with fresh concessions to obtain approval for its $16.9bn bid for Alstom and head off a rival offer from Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.