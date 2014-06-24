PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 24

June 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

IRAQ MUST FORM NEW GOVERNMENT, KERRY WARNS IN BAGHDAD

(on.ft.com/1lLysKa)

TONY BLAIR EYES ABU DHABI OFFICE AS HE LOOKS TO EXPAND MIDDLE EAST ROLE

(on.ft.com/1jKariu)

LABOUR TO TAKE ON OUTSOURCING GROUPS IF IT WINS NEXT ELECTION

(on.ft.com/1lLz9De)

EMIRATES TO RECONSIDER AIRBUS A350 ORDER

(on.ft.com/1iAcGKl)

POLISH MINISTERIAL ALLY OF CAMERON EMBARRASSES PM ON EU

(on.ft.com/UCsVM6)

Overview

The US secretary of state John Kerry is scrambling to head off the break-up of the country by a surging rebel alliance and has called on Iraq’s leaders to immediately form a new government that includes all the country’s political and religious factions.

Tony Blair is apparently attempting to expand his role as a behind-the-scenes business and political broker in the Middle East and is looking to open an office in Abu Dhabi, the increasingly assertive oil-rich emirate.

Britian’s Labour party will target big outsourcing companies if it wins the election and try to reduce their role in delivering the government’s back-to-work programme.

Emirates Airline has said it would take a fresh look at the case for buying Airbus long-range passenger jets, in a head-to-head contest with Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, giving Airbus a second chance to sell its new A350 aircraft to the fast-growing Gulf carrier.

Poland’s foreign minister has claimed in a secretly taped conversation that the British Prime Minister David Cameron had “messed up” his handling of the EU. (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)