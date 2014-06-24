FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 24
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2014 / 12:26 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

IRAQ MUST FORM NEW GOVERNMENT, KERRY WARNS IN BAGHDAD

(on.ft.com/1lLysKa)

TONY BLAIR EYES ABU DHABI OFFICE AS HE LOOKS TO EXPAND MIDDLE EAST ROLE

(on.ft.com/1jKariu)

LABOUR TO TAKE ON OUTSOURCING GROUPS IF IT WINS NEXT ELECTION

(on.ft.com/1lLz9De)

EMIRATES TO RECONSIDER AIRBUS A350 ORDER

(on.ft.com/1iAcGKl)

POLISH MINISTERIAL ALLY OF CAMERON EMBARRASSES PM ON EU

(on.ft.com/UCsVM6)

Overview

The US secretary of state John Kerry is scrambling to head off the break-up of the country by a surging rebel alliance and has called on Iraq’s leaders to immediately form a new government that includes all the country’s political and religious factions.

Tony Blair is apparently attempting to expand his role as a behind-the-scenes business and political broker in the Middle East and is looking to open an office in Abu Dhabi, the increasingly assertive oil-rich emirate.

Britian’s Labour party will target big outsourcing companies if it wins the election and try to reduce their role in delivering the government’s back-to-work programme.

Emirates Airline has said it would take a fresh look at the case for buying Airbus long-range passenger jets, in a head-to-head contest with Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, giving Airbus a second chance to sell its new A350 aircraft to the fast-growing Gulf carrier.

Poland’s foreign minister has claimed in a secretly taped conversation that the British Prime Minister David Cameron had “messed up” his handling of the EU. (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.