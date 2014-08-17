FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 18
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 18, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

U.S. banks plan ahead for UK exit from EU

(on.ft.com/1t80uTx)

Carney may not wait for growth in real wages before lifting rates (on.ft.com/1t8e0GH)

Eurozone banks set to borrow 250 bln euros in cheap money from ECB (on.ft.com/1sNQobO)

BHP and Glencore set for cash return

(on.ft.com/1vYGF4I)

Whitehall report into Muslim Brotherhood delayed by wrangling

(on.ft.com/Vx26cc)

Blackstone and TPG near deal for mortgage lender Kensington

(on.ft.com/1lc3Nbs)

Overview

Some Wall Street banks are drawing up preliminary plans that include moving some of their London-based operations to Ireland to deal with the possible scenario of Britain leaving the European Union.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he will not necessarily wait for real wages to turn positive before raising interest rates.

European banks are expected to borrow about 250 billion euros ($334.75 billion) in cheap four-year money from the European Central Bank in September and December, according to projections by Morgan Stanley.

Shareholders in BHP Billiton and Glencore, two of the world’s largest mining companies, could hear this week when surplus capital will be returned to them, in what would mark a milestone in the mining sector’s recovery.

A British government report on Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood has been delayed as ministers and officials disagree over its findings.

Private equity firms Blackstone and TPG are close to buying the UK subprime mortgage lender Kensington from Investec Ltd, the Anglo-South African financial services group.

$1 = 0.7468 Euros Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.