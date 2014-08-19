FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 20
#Market News
August 19, 2014 / 11:46 PM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

StanChart hit by high-risk client bank

(on.ft.com/1Bz2d8k)

Carillion raises bid for Balfour Beatty

(on.ft.com/1lfCU6H)

BHP split calls time on mining boom years

(on.ft.com/1qnt3Yd)

Pimco names new hires in equity business

(on.ft.com/VEge3O)

Uber hires Obama campaign mastermind

(on.ft.com/1miK4ln)

Overview

As part of its $300 million settlement with U.S. authorities Standard Chartered Plc will be barred from processing transactions for some high risk clients.

British construction company Carillion raised its offer for Balfour Beatty Plc for the third time, ramping up pressure on its larger UK construction rival to reopen merger talks.

Miner BHP Billiton , will spin off businesses worth an estimated $16 billion, signalling an end to years of deals and expansion fuelled by the commodities boom.

The world’s largest fixed income manager, Pimco, made a clutch of new hires for its equity business as it tries to ease the pressure on its troubled bond operations.

Taxi-hailing app creator Uber has hired David Plouffe, U.S. President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign advisor, to devise and run its global political and branding strategy. (Compiled by Karen Rebelo. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.