FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times -Oct 10
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2014 / 11:30 PM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times -Oct 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

FORMER XSTRATA CHIEF MADE BID FOR BHP BILLITON ASSETS

(on.ft.com/1neT5BD)

FORMER FINMECCANICA EXECUTIVES JAILED FOR FALSIFYING INVOICES

(on.ft.com/1neT5BD)

EU RAIDS ETHANOL GROUPS IN ENERGY PRICE FIXING PROBE

(on.ft.com/1smq7AJ)

UK HIRES BANKS FOR MAIDEN RENMINBI BOND ISSUE

(on.ft.com/1qsbiqp)

Overview

Former head of Anglo-Swiss mining company Xstrata PLC, Mike Davis approached BHP Billiton to buy its bundle of mines. However, BHP rebuffed the bid.

Two former executives at the Italian defence company Finmeccanica SpA were sentenced to two years in jail on Thursday for falsifying invoices regarding a 560 million euros contract to supply helicopters to India.

The European Commission conducted unannounced inspections on Tuesday in several energy companies, which are involved in producing and trading ethanol. The commission said that it is just acting on the concerns “that price benchmarks may have been distorted through anti-competetive behaviour.”

The UK government has hired Bank of China Ltd, HSBC Holdings PLC and Standard Chartered PLC to look over the country’s first sovereign bond issue designated in China’s renminbi currency. These banks will arrange the UK’s “dim sum” bond debut, soon after an investor meeting on Oct 13. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.