PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 13

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

DEUTSCHE CLAMPDOWN PROMPTS TRADER EXODUS

TWITTER USERS IN FRANCE CAN TWEET MONEY

LUXOTTICA LOSES SECOND CEO IN 2 MONTHS

GAS NATURAL TO BUY CHILEAN POWER GROUP

APOLLO SETS SIGHTS ON BRITISH HIGH STREET

Overview

Senior bankers at Deutsche Bank AG are leaving the bank amid a crackdown on bad behaviour by traders, as the bank undergoes a probe by global regulators into allegations of attempts to rig markets.

One of France’s largest banks, Groupe BPCE’s division S-money is teaming up with social network Twitter Inc this week to allow its customers to transfer money via tweets.

Eyewear company Luxottica Group SpA said its chief executive officer planned to resign after just 40 days in the job, amid reports of rising disputes with Leonardo Del Vecchio, founder and chairman of the company.

Spanish energy company Gas Natural SDG SA offered a 2.6 billion euro (3.29 billion US dollar) bid for Chilean power company Compania General de Electricidad.

U.S. private equity group Apollo Global Management has tied up with the former chief executive of GA Europe, Gavin George, to invest in struggling retailers. (1 US dollar = 0.7910 euro) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)