FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 16
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects date in dateline and headline)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK BLOCKS 5 BLN EURO RUSSIAN NORTH SEA DEAL

(on.ft.com/1F0fBEc)

TOYOTA RECALLS ANOTHER 1.75 MLN CARS FOR THREE SEPARATE DEFECTS

(on.ft.com/1wKvuc1)

BG GROUP POACHES STATOIL‘S CEO

(bit.ly/11pfz9m)

TATA STEEL SALE PLAN SPARKS JOBS FEARS

(bit.ly/1DdKzXI)

Overview

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s attempt to buy RWE Dea, the oil and gas arm of German utility RWE AG for about 5.1 billion euros was blocked by the UK government, a move that indicates that even private Russian companies will have to bear the impact of U.S. and EU sanctions.

Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp said it would recall 1.75 million vehicles globally to address three separate defects, relating to brake master cylinders, fuel delivery pipes and the fuel suction plate.

Statoil ASA’s long-serving chief executive Helge Lund unexpectedly quit to take on the top role at smaller rival BG Group PLC where he has been promised a big pay rise if he can turn round the flagging British gas and oil producer.

Tata Steel Ltd said it was in talks with the Klesch Group to sell its long products business in Europe that employs about 6,500 people including those at its distribution facilities. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.