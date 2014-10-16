FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 17
October 16, 2014 / 11:31 PM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

RUSSIA TAKES EU TO COURT OVER SANCTIONS

(on.ft.com/1pi1n7E)

WPP TAKES UK GOVERNMENT TO COURT

(on.ft.com/1sVPpFX)

RBS PROMISES TO GIVE CLEARER ADVICE ON INTEREST RATES

(on.ft.com/1sYdE7w)

UK BANKERS WARN ON TERRITORIAL BATTLE BETWEEN REGULATORS

(on.ft.com/1qEH44N)

BOE LASHES OUT AT EU BONUS CAP RULES

(on.ft.com/1rgCKrH)

Overview

State-owned Russian oil company NK Rosneft OAO and Arkady Rotenberg, judo partner of Russian President Vladimir Putin, have launched legal challenges against sanctions imposed by the European Union’s European Council over Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Advertising group WPP PLC’s unit has taken legal actions against the UK government to stop it from passing a four-year advertising contract worth 400 million stg to WPP’s rival Carat, an agency owned by rival Dentsu Aegis.

Royal Bank of Scotland said it will talk to its customers about the higher interest rates, making the process transparent, after it was fined for mis-selling home loans.

Britain’s bankers have been warned by officials from the International Monetary Fund on Thursday that a battle between national and regional regulators will increase costs for banks and stop capital flowing between subsidiaries in different countries.

Bank of England countered the EU cap on banker bonuses saying the debate over bonuses was “misguided” and that variable pay should play a significant role in banker remuneration.

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore

