PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.

Headlines

TESCO PARTS COMPANY WITH TWO EXECUTIVES

CARLOS SLIM TO BE LARGEST SHAREHOLDER OF SPANISH GROUP FCC

DEUTSCHE QUITS PRECIOUS METALS TRADE

UK‘S PRO-EU BUSINESS LOBBY CHIEF QUITS

Overview

Two senior executives, Kevin Grace, group commercial director, and Carl Rogberg, UK finance director, of troubled British grocer Tesco, left the company on Wednesday.

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is set to become the largest investor in Spanish builder FCC after agreeing to buy top shareholder Esther Koplowitz’s part of a $1.3 billion capital increase. This capital increase will leave Slim with a 25.6 percent stake in the company.

Deutsche Bank AG is winding down its physical precious metals trading business, it said on Thursday, moving to further scale back its exposure to commodities.

Director of Britain’s “Business for New Europe”, a pro-EU lobby group and a non-profit organisation, Alisdair McIntosh, is set to quit after less than a year in office. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)