PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 3
#Market News
April 3, 2015 / 12:05 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Brussels ready to turn up heat on Google

(on.ft.com/1MHtEFa)

European regulators scrutinise Apple over music streaming plans

(on.ft.com/1DsjYtC)

Eon to pay 7.75 mln stg penalty for overcharging UK customers

(on.ft.com/1aoyRR4)

Temasek eyes 30 mln stg stake in Funding Circle

(on.ft.com/1GQIZyn)

Overview

The European Commission has asked companies for permission to publish the confidential complaints they filed against Google Inc for unfair competition. This move has raised a speculation that a decision on the matter could come as early as mid-April.

European Union antitrust regulators are investigating Apple Inc’s deals with record labels and online music streaming services to see if it is blocking rivals’ access to its music planned streaming platform.

Utility Eon will pay 7.75 million pounds ($11.49 million) as penalty for overcharging customers and incorrectly imposing exit fees.

Singapore’s Temasek is in plans to buy a stake worth 30 million stg in London-based Funding Circle, which is about to raise 50 million stg in new capital.

$1 = 0.6745 pounds Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
