FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 13
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2015 / 12:00 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BP FACES BILLIONS MORE IN SPILL PAYMENTS

(on.ft.com/1CyvDHH)

BARCLAYS CONSIDERS ACQUISITION TO HELP SPLIT OFF RETAIL ARM

(on.ft.com/1HVTxij)

FINANCIAL REGULATOR TO BE GRILLED OVER DELAY TO HBOS REPORT

(on.ft.com/1HoH3KE)

Overview

BP, which agreed to pay $18.7 billion to settle the Gulf of Mexico oil spill issue, is now facing threat from tens of thousands of companies who have filed claims seeking compensation.

Barclays plc, which needs an extra licence to separate its retail unit as per the new rules, says acquisition is now the fastest way to gain the licence.

The Financial Conduct Authority is set to face pressure at its annual meeting from a former private shareholder in the failed lender, HBOS, over the delay of its report. Meadowcraft will demand the regulator to commit to a date to publish the HBOS report. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.