FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 14
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2015 / 11:46 PM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

NY REGULATOR PROBES ALLEGED DEUTSCHE BRIBE ATTEMPT

(on.ft.com/1CCKkZV)

APPLE PAY TAPS UK TO SHAKE UP CONSUMER SPENDING

(on.ft.com/1CCMcBU)

GUNVOR SELLS STAKE IN BALTIC OIL TERMINAL

(on.ft.com/1eXKLDc)

SNP SHIFTS VOTE STANCE TO OPPOSE EASING OF HUNTING BAN

(on.ft.com/1CAPKox)

Overview

The Department of Financial Services, New York’s banking regulator, requested Deutsche Bank AG provide details of a suspected bribe offered to a Deutsche employee in Moscow in December by a counterparty to resume trading of stocks that may have breached anti-money laundering rules. The regulator is investigating whether trades worth $6 billion made by the bank for Russian clients constituted money laundering.

Apple Pay will launch in the UK on Tuesday. The payment service has received support from big brands like Marks and Spencer, BP and others.

Energy trading house Gunvor has sold a controlling stake in its Ust-Luga oil products terminal to Russian businessman Andrei Bokarev, the Swiss-based company said on Monday.

Scottish National Party is all set to vote against relaxing the fox hunting ban in England this week. The party said on Monday that it would vote against a plan to relax the ban in the Commons on Wednesday.

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.